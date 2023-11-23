UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Temperatures to drop today; humid night ahead

Light to moderate winds will blow westward, especially over the sea

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Photo: KT file
Photo: KT file

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 7:23 AM

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy today, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over some coastal and western areas, accompanied by a decrease in temperatures.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist forming over some internal and northern areas. Light to moderate winds will blow westward, especially over the sea.

Temperatures will drop to 23°C in Abu Dhabi and 24°C in Dubai. The emirates will see maximum temperatures of 28°C and 29°C respectively.

The sea will be slight to moderate and rough at times in the Arabian Gulf, and slight in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE