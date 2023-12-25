UAE weather: Temperatures to drop to 7ºC in some areas; fair to partly cloudy day ahead

Published: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 7:31 AM Last updated: Mon 25 Dec 2023, 8:21 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing eastward, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Tuesday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºc in internal areas.

