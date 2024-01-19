UAE weather: Temperatures to drop to 7ºC in some areas; chance of rainfall today

No personal data must be entered while using the application, ensuring complete confidentiality for residents and citizens
The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially towards northern, eastern, and island regions, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
There is a chance of rainfall today. Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Saturday morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at time especially over the sea. The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 7ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the maximum reaching 28ºC in internal areas.
