UAE weather: Temperatures to drop slightly; dust to blow

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Sat 27 Jul 2024, 7:26 AM

Today, temperatures will dip slightly over some western coastal areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Temperatures will range between 25℃ and 47℃ today. In Dubai, temperatures can go as low as 31℃ and as high as 42℃. In Abu Dhabi, the mercury will range between 32℃ and 44℃.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.