UAE weather: Temperatures to drop slightly; dust to blow

The team, comprising of highly trained personnel and specialised units, is assisting French police as part of a joint cooperation
Today, temperatures will dip slightly over some western coastal areas, according to a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.
Temperatures will range between 25℃ and 47℃ today. In Dubai, temperatures can go as low as 31℃ and as high as 42℃. In Abu Dhabi, the mercury will range between 32℃ and 44℃.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Humidity is expected to be between 10 per cent and 75 per cent today. Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times towards the west and causing blowing dust.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times towards the west by Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf, and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
The team, comprising of highly trained personnel and specialised units, is assisting French police as part of a joint cooperation
34-year-old medical tourist from Kenya underwent 'life-changing' advanced laparoscopic procedure at Abu Dhabi Hospital
A young gamer said playing games has been more effective in helping him navigate difficult times than any therapy he has been administered
Local banks keep reminding their customers through regular emails and messages about different frauds
Al Tamimi made significant contributions in enriching the cultural landscape of the Emirates and the region
The country is committed to extending a helping hand to Palestinians and implementing humanitarian relief initiatives via land, sea, or air routes
The initiative is gaining popularity at a time when fuel prices have soared 17 fils a litre in the first seven months of the year
A malfunctioning cruise control system poses serious safety risks, so understanding its causes can help prevent potential accidents