UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Temperatures to drop, light rainfall expected

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, and strong especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
KT Photo: Shihab
KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Sat 3 Feb 2024, 7:37 AM

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, and strong especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand. There is a probability of of light rainfall during daytime, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 50 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 60 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE