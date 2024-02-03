UAE weather: Temperatures to drop, light rainfall expected

The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow, and strong especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand. There is a probability of of light rainfall during daytime, with a significant decrease in temperatures.
Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.
Humidity levels will range from 50 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 60 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The authority has urged motorists to drive cautiously and to abide by traffic rules and regulations
This is the ninth group of patients to arrive in the capital
Developer Nakheel has served tenants notice of their refurbishment plans, but expats who built their whole lives around the place for decades are struggling with being caught completely off guard
Those residents, who are yet to register, have been urged to visit from March 1 onwards
It is projected that the UAE will see a 95 per cent increase in per capita income over the next decade between 2023 and 2033
Incentives amounting to Dh1 million were announced for an employee or team that excels in eliminating unnecessary procedures
Their child suffers from a rare and genetic disorder known as Duchenne muscular dystrophy
A system where mothers could work in office in the first half of the day and remotely from home in the second was also proposed