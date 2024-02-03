UAE weather: Temperatures to drop, light rainfall expected

KT Photo: Shihab

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Moderate to fresh winds will blow, and strong especially over the sea causing blowing dust and sand. There is a probability of of light rainfall during daytime, with a significant decrease in temperatures.

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 23ºC in Abu Dhabi and 24ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 18ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.

Humidity levels will range from 50 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 45 to 60 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.

