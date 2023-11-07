UAE weather: Storms lash parts of country last night, more rains expected today

Published: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 7:41 AM Last updated: Tue 7 Nov 2023, 8:46 AM

Make sure to carry an umbrella today as convective clouds may form, causing rainfall over some coastal, northern, and eastern areas, which could extend to some internal areas.

Storms lashed parts of the UAE last evening, causing floods on roads in Ajman. Storm Centre took to X to share some videos of the 'hazardous' weather.

Take a look at the video below:

Showers also fell in some parts of Dubai last night. According to the NCM, it rained near Muhaisnah and Al Twar at around 2.30am.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In another video, Storm Centre showed the heavy rains from within a car driving on a major road. Watch the video below:

According to the NCM, the day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, today.

Light to moderate Northwesterly winds will blow, fresh to strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures could be as high as 35ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 24ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, and 12ºC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 35 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be moderate to rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman sea.

ALSO READ: