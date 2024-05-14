UAE weather: Residents warned of high-speed winds, dust in some areas

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Tue 14 May 2024, 1:45 PM

Authorities in Abu Dhabi have urged residents to be cautious when driving or walking on the roads due to high-speed winds that raise dust and dirt.

The Department of Municipalities and Transport Al Dhafrah Region asked residents to close doors and windows to prevent dust from entering buildings. It also warned motorists to be careful and follow safety rules while driving.

It asked residents to avoid direct exposure to dust and dirt and and follow weather forecasts from official authorities.

Safety procedures to be followed in cases of weather fluctuations:

Ensure that demolition operations and the machinery used are stopped

Install temporary fences, plastic barriers and signs around work sites.

Remove all potentially volatile materials at heights and open areas.

Stop activities related to lifting operations using tower and mobile cranes and suspended platforms.

Ensure that scaffolding is secured according to approved specifications.

Alert all workers and employees of the necessary measures to be taken and the need to exercise caution.

Stop all work in high and open areas and stop the movement of heavy equipment and vehicles.

Ensure that tower cranes are secured according to approved specifications to protect against weather conditions and strong winds.

The UAE is currently experiencing the extension of a surface low-pressure system, coupled with the extension of an upper-air ridge from a high-pressure system. The weather department forecasts the possibility of convective cloud formation by the afternoon, potentially leading to rainfall.

With the arrival of summer in the UAE after the spotting of 'Al Shurtan' constellation on May 12, temperatures in the country have begun soaring above 40°C.

