UAE weather: Residents alerted of heavy rain, dust storm in some areas

Published: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 4:33 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Feb 2024, 5:09 PM

Last week, UAE residents experienced pleasant weather as temperatures significantly dropped following record rainfall, thunderstorms, and some unexpected hailstorms. After enjoying a week of cool temperatures, UAE residents can expect heavy rain and dust storms next week, as forecasted by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

"The country is currently affected by the influence of a surface low-pressure system originating from the Southwest, accompanied by an extension of an upper air depression and a westerly trough. This weather phenomenon brings clouds moving from the West," the weather department said.

The forecast for Sunday and Monday suggests partly cloudy to cloudy conditions with a chance of rainfall - which could potentially be heavy in certain Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas. Temperatures are set to decrease by Monday, particularly in western regions.

Winds are expected to shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, ranging from light to moderate. These may occasionally become fresh, especially in cloudy conditions, and lead to blowing dust and sand.

Sea conditions are forecasted to range from slight to moderate, occasionally becoming rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Expected weather situation:

According to authorities, the recorded rainfall last week is equivalent to the rain received by the UAE three decades ago. The country was flooded after sudden clouds poured heavily, with employees being asked to work from home and schools switching to remote learning.

UAE conducted 27 cloud seeding operations between February 11 to 15, targeting clouds with favourable conditions, characterised by strong updrafts and high humidity. These missions aimed to enhance rainfall in the country.

