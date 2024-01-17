UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog this morning

Photo: KT file

Published: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 7:25 AM Last updated: Wed 17 Jan 2024, 7:51 AM

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in the UAE has issued red and yellow alerts for fog this morning, warning residents of reduced visibility. The alerts are in place until 9am and started last night at 1am.

Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning to motorists, urging them to pay attention to the changing speed limits displayed on electronic sign boards along the roads.

In general, the weather in the UAE today will be fair and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas, with a probability of mist.

Light to moderate winds will blow. These may become strong at times over the sea and cause blowing dust and sand, especially towards the north of the country.

Temperatures will range between 18°C and 25°C in Abu Dhabi, and between 20°C and 26°C in Dubai.

The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

