UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; motorists advised to be cautious

Red and yellow alerts were issued on Saturday by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) to warn UAE residents of fog formation over some parts of the country.

Abu Dhabi Police have also taken to X to alert motorists to exercise caution and follow reduced speed limits shown on electronic boards.

Visibility will decrease in areas highlighted on the map as follows:

Photo: NCM/X

In general, skies will be fair to partly cloudy with a possibility of mist formation over some internal areas.

Winds are expected to be light to moderate and freshening at times, especially at sea.

The weather may turn humid at night and Sunday morning, with humidity levels ranging from 15 per cent in the mountains to 90 per cent in coastal areas and islands.