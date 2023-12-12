UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog, mercury to dip to 11ºC

File photo

Published: Tue 12 Dec 2023, 7:24 AM

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow.

A fog alert has been issued by authorities, that states, "Fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some internal and coastal areas especially westward from midnight until 10am on Tuesday."

The alert has been issued for the areas highlighted in the map below:

Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 11ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning, with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas. Levels will range from 40 to 95 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 90 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.

