UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog, light winds to blow

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times during the daytime. A red and yellow fog alert has been issued by authorities.
The alert says: "A chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas from 2.30am until 8.30am on Friday."
Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 44ºC in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 30ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Saturday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 25 to 90 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 90 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
