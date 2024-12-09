UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog; temperatures dip to 4.9°C in Al Ain

UAE residents can expect foggy skies over some internal western areas on Monday as the working week kicks off in the country after the weekend.

Red and yellow alerts of fog were issued by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) which also cautioned motorists of low visibility. Take a look at the areas that may see some fog formation highlighted on the following map:

In its weather forecast bulletin, the NCM said that the UAE will be affected by weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by an extension of an upper air high-pressure system.

Fair to partly cloudy skies are expected to blanket the country, and conditions will turn humid at night and Tuesday morning.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow and freshen at times. It will reach a maximum speed of 40kmph.

The sea will be slightly moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.