UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog, drop in horizontal visibility

Published: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM Last updated: Mon 23 Sep 2024, 7:54 AM

A red alert has been issued in some parts for fog with a drop in horizontal visibility, active from 7.14am to 9.15am. In some other areas of the country, a yellow alert has been issued for a chance of fog formation, from 7.08am to 9.15am. See the areas where the alert has been issued:

Foggy conditions can be seen in Abu Dhabi, and police have called on motorists to exercise caution due to the drop in visibility. Residents in the country can also expect mist and fog to form by night and Tuesday morning.

Speed limits have returned to normal on all external roads in the emirate, Abu Dhabi Police said. Earlier, they reduced the speed limits to 80kmph on some roads, including Hazza bin Sultan the First road, and Bida'a Al Mutawa road. Motorists were urged to follow the changing speed limits displayed on boards.

The fog formation is likely over some coastal and internal areas, particularly towards the west. During the day, the weather is expected to be fair with partly cloudy conditions at times, according to a weather forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).