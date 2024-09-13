UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued for fog

Published: Fri 13 Sep 2024, 7:26 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust during the day. There is a chance of fog or mist formation over some Western areas.

The UAE's Met Department has issued a red and yellow alert for fog. It said that there is a "fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility."

Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 44ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.