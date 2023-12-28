UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to thick fog; speed limit reduced on some roads

KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal

Published: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 7:30 AM Last updated: Thu 28 Dec 2023, 7:34 AM

The weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Residents woke up to thick fog in most parts of the UAE as the NCM issued red and yellow alerts. Motorists have been warned of reduced visibility until 10am today.

The Abu Dhabi Police has reduced speed limit on some roads in the emirate. Taking to X, the authority announced the activation of reduced speed limit system to 80km/hr on Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road (Zayed Military City - Sweihan), (Al Khtam - Rimah), Al Ain (Rumah - Al Khazna) road and Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Road (Masaken - Al-Faqaa).

Dubai Police has also issued a warning to motorists, advising them to stay focused on the road, reduce their speed, and maintain a safe distance. Fog is causing low visibility across some internal and external routes in the city.

Low clouds are set to appear over the east by afternoon, with a slight decrease in temperatures.

Weather conditions are likely to get humid by night and Friday morning with fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 8ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 30ºC in internal areas.

