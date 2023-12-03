UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; temperature to drop to 10ºC in some areas

Published: Sun 3 Dec 2023, 7:22 AM

Residents can look forward to a cloudy weekend with a chance of rainfall in some parts of the UAE, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

Skies today are expected to be fair to partly cloudy at times, with low clouds appearing over some areas. There is a chance of convective clouds eastward with a probability of rainfall.

The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts for fog in parts of the country. Residents have been warned of lowered visibility until 9am today.

The Abu Dhabi Police has also alerted motorists of the fog and asks them to exercise caution while driving. They are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The weather will get humid by night and Monday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times with clouds.

The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

Lowest temperature is expected to drop to 10ºC in mountainous regions of the UAE, with the highest reaching 31ºC in internal areas of the country.

ALSO READ: