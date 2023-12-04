UAE weather: Red, yellow alerts issued due to fog; authority warns motorists

The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Residents can look forward to ending their long weekend on a cloudy note, as UAE skies are expected to be partly cloudy in general today, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.
Low clouds will appear over some areas and there may be convective cloud formation Eastward by afternoon.
The NCM has issued red and yellow alerts in parts of the country due to fog, warning residents of lowered visibility until 9am today.
The Abu Dhabi Police has warned motorists of reduced visibility while driving. Drivers are asked to exercise caution and are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The weather will get humid by night and Tuesday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times.
Lowest temperature is set to drop to 10ºC in mountainous parts of the UAE, with highest reaching 31ºC in internal areas of the country.
ALSO READ:
The group landed in Abu Dhabi includes 77 children accompanied by 43 members of their families
Inviting the world to unite in the fight against climate change, the fully immersive program saw the participation of over 7,000 people
The Crown Prince of Dubai, has taken to Instagram to share an 'unveiling' of two iconic statues
The ship, which departed from Fujairah, is carrying 3,465 tonnes of food supplies, 420 tonnes of shelter materials among others
The celebration started at 3pm, offering participants a delightful three-hour voyage along the backdrop of Sharjah skyline
Air India Express will give passengers a chance to avail the discount on bookings made until December 3, 2023
From education to sustainability, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed laid down the goals in four main points
The integration of algorithms and real-world data resulted in watercolour-style artworks that depict iconic Emirati landmarks and symbols to honour sustainability within the nation