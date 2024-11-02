UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; speed limit reduced for motorists' safety

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued a warning to motorists regarding poor visibility caused by fog formation on Saturday morning.

The weather department sent out a red alert, notifying residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.30 in the morning.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Photo: X/NCM

Generally, the UAE can expect a fair to partly cloudy at times weather on Saturday, with some clouds appearing in the eastern and southern areas.

Temperature will reach up to 38ºC in the internal areas and can go as low as 15ºC in the mountains.

It will be humid by night and will continue until Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over coastal and internal areas.