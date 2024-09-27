UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; poor visibility in some areas until 9am

The closures took place in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City
Drivers are urged to take extra precaution as fog blankets some areas of the country on Friday morning.
Red alert was raised in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, warning residents of poor visibility in some coastal and inland areas until 9am. This is the third day that the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued fog alerts early in the morning. Such conditions, however, are expected as the weather transitions into autumn.
The NCM called road users to slow down and follow traffic instructions, especially in areas under the red and yellow alerts. Here's a map showing the affected areas at 6.25am:
Overall, today's weather is expected to be clear and partly cloudy at times. Some thick clouds may form by afternoon and humidity is likely to rise by evening. Foggy conditions are expected to continue on Saturday morning.
Temperatures may hit a high of 42 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 38 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
Winds will be light to moderate but may sometimes turn active and reach speeds of 35kmph.
Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.
ALSO READ:
The closures took place in the capital's Musaffah Industrial City
Know the red flags and warning signs that indicate your child may be struggling with bullying
According to experts, profit margins rise further for those who do upgrades on their properties
Like everyone else, drivers are entitled to national holidays and are eligible for overtime if they are required to work on public holidays
Gift Solomon left her home in Nigeria to find better prospects in the UAE and she now heads a company worth over Dh15 million
Funeral prayers for Nasser Mohammed Yousef Al Balushi and Abdul Aziz Saeed Sabt Al Tunaiji were held at Ajman mosque
The survivors are currently receiving treatment at Zayed Military Hospital
Packs bought through secondary marketplaces may not be valid for entry to the destination, it said