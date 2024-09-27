UAE weather: Red alert issued for fog; poor visibility in some areas until 9am

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Published: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 7:23 AM Last updated: Fri 27 Sep 2024, 7:31 AM

Drivers are urged to take extra precaution as fog blankets some areas of the country on Friday morning.

Red alert was raised in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, warning residents of poor visibility in some coastal and inland areas until 9am. This is the third day that the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued fog alerts early in the morning. Such conditions, however, are expected as the weather transitions into autumn.

The NCM called road users to slow down and follow traffic instructions, especially in areas under the red and yellow alerts. Here's a map showing the affected areas at 6.25am:

Overall, today's weather is expected to be clear and partly cloudy at times. Some thick clouds may form by afternoon and humidity is likely to rise by evening. Foggy conditions are expected to continue on Saturday morning.

Temperatures may hit a high of 42 degrees Celsius in Abu Dhabi and 38 degrees Celsius in Dubai.