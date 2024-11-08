UAE weather: Red alert issued as heavy fog continues to cover most parts of country

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Friday sent out a red alert as foggy conditions in the UAE continue. A red alert means residents need to be extremely vigilant as the conditions can get severe.

The weather department notified residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.00 in the morning.

As the UAE transitions into the winter, the weather is starting to be comfortable as the temperatures dip. With winter just right around the corner, the UAE has been experiencing foggy conditions in the morning for the past few days, leading the authorities to reduce speed limits for motorists' safety.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

In a video posted by Storm Centre, heavy fog on the roads leading to Abu Dhabi is seen. Watch the video below:

It will be slightly cooler today, with the temperature going as high as 37ºC, lower than yesterday's 38ºC. Mercury could be as low as 17ºC in internal areas.

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions in various parts of the country this morning, the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.

Humid conditions are expected by night and will continue over Saturday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow in the country.