UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog covers parts of country

A red alert has been issued for fog on Sunday, from 6am to 9.30am. The alert warns of a drop in horizontal visibility, which may deteriorate even further at times, according to National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

A yellow alert has also been issued for a chance of fog formation. The alert was issued from 3am to 9.30am on Sunday. Here is a map of the areas where the alerts have been issued:

Today, UAE residents can expect fair to partly cloudy conditions, with some clouds appearing towards the east by afternoon. The weather will be humid by night and Monday morning, and fog or mist may form over some coastal and internal areas.