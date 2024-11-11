UAE weather: Red alert issued as fog continues to cover some parts of country

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) on Monday sent out a red alert as fog continues to cover parts of the country. A red alert means residents need to be extremely vigilant as the conditions can get severe.

The met notified residents of a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas until 9.00 in the morning.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to reduced visibility during the fog. Drivers are urged to follow changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

Photo: X/NCM

These foggy conditions are expected to continue as the UAE transitions into the winter, with the weather starting to be comfortable as temperatures dip to a low of 14.7ºC. Today, temperatures can go as high as 34ºC in the coastal areas and can go as low as 16ºC in the mountains.

With winter just right around the corner, foggy mornings are starting to become a normal occurrence in the morning. A red alert was also issued by the weather department on Saturday and Sunday morning, warning residents of a drop in horizontal visibility.

While the met had forecast of foggy conditions in some parts of the country this morning, the weather today is expected to be fair in general and partly cloudy at times.