UAE weather: Rainy weekend ahead for some residents

A UK-based company has introduced a wearable product called Stingblade, which claims to safely remove jellyfish micro-barbs from the skin
Another rainy afternoon is expected in some parts of the country today, with some showers continuing until Sunday, said the UAE's Met department.
Among the areas that are likely to see some drizzle today are those in the eastern and southern parts of the Emirates, the National Centre Meteorology (NCM) said.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Friday afternoon, the rainy conditions were accompanied by ice pellets. It is not yet clear, though, whether thick clouds in some areas would bring hailstones again today.
Overall, however, most parts of the country will see clear to partly cloudy skies.
Winds will be light to moderate at 15 to 30kmph, but may turn brisk at 40kmph and cause dusty conditions.
Temperatures may hit a high of 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 42 degrees Celsius in Dubai.
Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.
ALSO READ:
A UK-based company has introduced a wearable product called Stingblade, which claims to safely remove jellyfish micro-barbs from the skin
Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road
The aid programme also included therapeutic relief through the implementation of a medical convoy to treat diseases
The results of International/ General Certificate of Secondary Education) exams were released on Thursday, August 22
The Sharjah Ruler ordered allocation of 500-metre beach in Lulu’iya area of Khorfakkan
Flexibility in attendance and departure is granted in accordance with the regulations in force in the entity and with the approval of the director
Both sides stressed their nations' commitment to providing updates on requests, maintaining channels of communication between central authorities
The firm failed to maintain its paid up capital and equity