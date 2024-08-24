E-Paper

UAE weather: Rainy weekend ahead for some residents

It is not yet clear, though, whether thick clouds in some areas would bring hailstones again

Published: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 7:19 AM

Last updated: Sat 24 Aug 2024, 7:20 AM

Another rainy afternoon is expected in some parts of the country today, with some showers continuing until Sunday, said the UAE's Met department.

Among the areas that are likely to see some drizzle today are those in the eastern and southern parts of the Emirates, the National Centre Meteorology (NCM) said.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

On Friday afternoon, the rainy conditions were accompanied by ice pellets. It is not yet clear, though, whether thick clouds in some areas would bring hailstones again today.

Overall, however, most parts of the country will see clear to partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be light to moderate at 15 to 30kmph, but may turn brisk at 40kmph and cause dusty conditions.

Temperatures may hit a high of 47 degrees Celsius in some parts of Abu Dhabi and 42 degrees Celsius in Dubai.

Waves in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman will be light.

