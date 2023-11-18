UAE

UAE weather: Rains to continue today, temperatures to drop to 13ºC

The NCM has issued orange and yellow alerts, warning residents in the case of outdoor activity

Photo: Rahul Gajjar/KT
Photo: Rahul Gajjar/KT

Published: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 7:36 AM

Last updated: Sat 18 Nov 2023, 7:56 AM

After seeing rainfall in most parts of the country yesterday, residents can look forward to kicking off their weekend on a cloudy and damp note as rains are set to continue across the Emirates today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the sky will be partly cloudy in general, with a chance of convective clouds over islands and some coastal areas extending to some internal areas, resulting in rainfall.

Early morning drivers in the parts of Dubai faced moderate to heavy rains today. A video shared by Storm Centre shows a motorist in Marina area driving as good rains fall.

The NCM has also issued orange and yellow alerts in some parts of the country, warning residents of hazardous weather in the case of outdoor activities.

Residents can look forward to rains until 5pm today, as per a forecast by the NCM.

The weather will get humid by night, with a probability of mist formation over some western areas.

It will be a breezy weekend, as light to moderate winds are expected to blow, freshening at times with clouds, causing blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures will dip to a chilly 13ºC in mountainous parts of the country, with the maximum reaching 32ºC in internal regions.

