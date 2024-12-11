UAE weather: Rainfall possible today; red, yellow alerts issued for fog

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust during the day
The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said. There will be a probability of rainfall over some Eastern, Northern areas and islands.
The authority also issued a red and yellow alert for parts of the country, saying that there is a "chance of fog formation with a deterioration in horizontal visibility, which may drop even further at times over some Internal areas from 7am until 9am on Tuesday."
The areas have been highlighted in the map below:
Temperatures could be as high as 30ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 28ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 17ºC in Abu Dhabi and 19ºC in Dubai and 8ºC in internal areas.
It will be humid by night and Thursday morning, with a probability of fog or mist formation, over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 15 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 20 to 70 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
