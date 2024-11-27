UAE weather: Rainfall likely by night as cloud cover increases over some areas

Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Rainfall is likely towards the night as cloud cover increases over scattered areas towards the west and over the islands, according to a forecast by National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The weather will be partly cloudy in general. Humidity can be expected by night and Thursday morning over some internal areas.

Light to moderate winds will blow during daytime, gradually becoming fresh to strong at times by night especially over the sea. The sea will be slight to moderate, gradually becoming rough by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

An earlier weather advisory from NCM warned residents of dust storms and rainfall from Wednesday through Friday.