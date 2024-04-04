UAE weather: Rainfall hits parts of country, cloud cover continues

KT Photo: Shihab

Published: Thu 4 Apr 2024, 7:27 AM

Rains lashed parts of UAE early today morning, as the National Centre of Meteorology reported showers across Abu Dhabi and Al Dhafra region.

Cloud cover will continue, along with a chance of light to moderate rainfall over some coastal, southern, and eastern areas during the day. Cloudiness will subside by tonight.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. The NCM has issued an alert for the formation of rainy clouds in the areas marked in the map below:

Temperatures could be as high as 36ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 32ºC in Abu Dhabi and 31ºC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 20ºC in Abu Dhabi and 21ºC in Dubai and 12ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Friday morning over some coastal and internal areas, especially Northern areas, with a probability of mist formation. Levels will range from 15 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 70 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman sea.

