UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some parts of country; humid conditions by night

Published: Sun 6 Oct 2024, 7:10 AM

Clear to partly cloudy skies are expected in the UAE this weekend but residents can expect rainfall in some areas.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) warned yesterday of heavy rain and thunder as the country will experience surface low pressure, causing rainfall over the next few days.

From October 6 to 9, UAE will be affected by a "relatively cold air-mass in the upper levels."

The weather might turn humid at night and on Monday morning on some coastal and inland parts, the weather department said on Sunday.

Humidity will range between 20 per cent and 90 per cent, while temperatures are forecast to be capped at 36℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.