Sun, Oct 13, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 10, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE weather: Rainfall expected in some parts; light winds to blow

In general, skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times

Published: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 7:18 AM

Updated: Sun 13 Oct 2024, 7:18 AM

Top Stories

UAE residents say goodbye to 'beautiful' oleander flowers after Abu Dhabi ban

Dubai: Global Village ticket now available online; prices start at Dh25

UAE: Meet three expats who received Golden Visa by volunteering

Rainfall is expected in some parts of the UAE on Sunday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said, as some convective clouds may form in eastern and northern areas by the afternoon.

In general, skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times. The weather will be humid at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal regions.

Recommended For You

India: NCP leader Baba Siddique passes away after shooting

Dubai: Fourth new bridge along Al Khail Road to open on October 13, ease traffic to Deira

Dubai: Man charged with murder, directing organised crime group arrested after 'international manhunt'

UAE authorities warn public to avoid going into rugged areas, locations far from emergency routes

UAE citizen violates travel ban to Lebanon; investigation launched

 

Humidity levels will reach a high of 90 per cent in coastal parts of the country and a low of 15 per cent in mountainous parts .

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


Light to moderate winds are forecast to blow and they may freshen at times.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 20°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 42°C in internal areas.

The mercury will rise to a high of 37℃ in Abu Dhabi and 36℃ in Dubai.

ALSO READ:


Trending In
Next Story