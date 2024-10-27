UAE weather: Rainfall expected by afternoon; temperatures to gradually dip

UAE residents can expect rainfall by the afternoon in some eastern and southern areas, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Overall, the skies will be fair to partly cloudy on Sunday, and temperatures will continue to decrease gradually. The weather will be humid by night and Monday morning over some internal areas.

Winds will be moderate to fresh, and strong at times over the sea causing blowing dust. The sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 19°C in mountainous areas of the country and reach a high of 36°C in internal areas. They will get a high of 34℃ in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.