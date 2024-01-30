UAE weather: Rain, wind expected as surface depression approaches

The DHA system decreases financial strain by 25-30 per cent for diabetes patients
The UAE will be affected by a surface depression extending from the south-west, accompanied by humid south-easterly winds with an extension of an upper air trough of low pressure, and a westerly air stream with clouds flowing from the south-west, according to the National Centre of Meteorology.
NCM explained that weather on Wednesday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially western and coastal areas, extending over the northern areas, with the possibility of rain, especially at night.
On Thursday and Friday, the upper air trough gradually deepens as the amounts of clouds increase over scattered areas, with convective clouds, especially over the northern, eastern and coastal areas, accompanied by rainfall frequently with a decrease in temperature.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
On Saturday, a significant fall in temperatures will be felt and clouds will be less.
Winds will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming north-westerly on Friday, turning strong at times over the sea, causing blowing dust and sand.
Sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and rough in the Oman Sea.
ALSO READ:
The DHA system decreases financial strain by 25-30 per cent for diabetes patients
One of the largest healthcare shows in the region, it has more than 3,000 exhibitors consisting of investors, professionals and educators
The ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured
The idea is for a patient to enter simulations and be coached with responses
48 AI-enhanced traffic lights will boost traffic flow by up to 30 per cent
For private sector companies, the numbers could double or triple the threats posed to the public sector
Smart gates and travel paths are powered by the latest biometric technology — a mix of facial and iris recognition
More than 1,000 gifts were given away to travellers to celebrate the opening