UAE weather: Yellow alerts issued for dust, wind, rough sea

A drop in horizontal visibility to less than 3000m is expected over some areas

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose
Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 7:18 AM

Last updated: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 9:49 AM

Two yellow alerts have been issued today by the weather department. An alert for dust, sand and wind cautions the public about a drop in horizontal visibility to less than 3000m over some northern and eastern areas. The alert is active from 8.15 to 8pm today.

The alert for fresh winds reaching 40kmph and rough sea in Oman sea, reaching 6 feet offshore, is issued from 8.15 am to 9pm today.


Today, towards the east, convective clouds may form with a chance of rainfall, according to a forecast by National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). Low clouds will appear over the east coast.


Temperatures will range between 32℃ and 44℃ in Abu Dhabi, and between 33℃ and 43℃ in Dubai. Humidity is expected to hit 85 per cent in the coastal areas and islands, and may go as low as 15 per cent in the mountains.

