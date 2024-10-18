UAE weather: Rain expected in some areas; dusty conditions may reduce visibility

Rainfall is expected in some eastern and western areas of the UAE on Friday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said as some convective clouds will form.

Overall, skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times and light to moderate winds are forecast to blow and turn strong at times blowing dust and sand which may reduce horizontal visibility.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of Oman.

Temperatures are set to drop to a low of 17°C in mountainous parts of the country and reach a high of 39°C in internal areas. They will reach a high of 38℃ in Abu Dhabi and 37℃ in Dubai.