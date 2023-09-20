UAE weather: Possible rainfall, fog to form over certain areas

Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 7:16 AM

The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust westward. There is a chance of some convective cloud formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon which may be associated with rainfall.

Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 42ºC in Dubai.

Temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 32ºC in Dubai and 23ºC in mountainous regions.

It will be humid by night and Thursday morning with a probability of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 20 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 80 per cent Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

ALSO READ: