UAE weather: Possible rainfall by afternoon; fair, partly cloudy day ahead

The day will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a chance of some convective clouds formation eastward, may be associated with rainfall by afternoon. Light to moderate winds will blow.
Temperatures could be as high as 46ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. Levels will range from 30 to 85 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 80 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
