UAE weather: Possible rain, drop in temperatures today

The day will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, accompanied with some convective clouds over some Northern and Eastern areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
There is a probability of rainfall and a drop in temperatures will also take place, especially westward.
A yellow and orange alert has been issued for parts of the country. The alert informs residents of rough sea conditions, the formation of convective clouds, possible rainfall and blowing dust causing reduced visibility.
Take a look at the affected areas below:
Temperatures could be as high as 31ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 29ºC in Abu Dhabi and 28ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 21ºC in Abu Dhabi and 20ºC in Dubai and 10ºC in internal areas.
Moderate to fresh winds will blow strongly, especially over the sea. This will cause blowing dust and sand causing reduction in horizontal visibility. Humidity levels will range from 30 to 75 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 40 to 75 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be rough to very rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman sea.
