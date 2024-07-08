UAE weather: Partly cloudy skies; dust to blow today

The ministry clarified by stating that heat waves occur when temperatures exceed their normal average for several consecutive days
Today's weather will be partly cloudy and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
Dust will blow, due to light to moderate winds that freshen at times, particularly in the eastward direction.
Temperatures may be as low as 26℃, and as high as 49℃ in the internal regions.
As dusty conditions prevail in the morning, the weather is expected to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some Western coastal areas with a probability of mist formation.
Winds will blow in the southeasterly to northeasterly direction in the mountains, reaching speeds of up to 40kmph. In the coast, islands, and internal areas, winds will blow in a northwesterly to northeasterly direction, reaching up to 40kmph.
The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate, with a possibility of being rough at times by night in Oman Sea.
