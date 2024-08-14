E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Orange alert issued for thunder, rainfall

Light rains and drizzles fell over parts of Fujairah and the east coast during the early hours of Wednesday morning

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File
Image used for illustrative purpose. Photo: File

Published: Wed 14 Aug 2024, 7:28 PM

An orange alert has been issued for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The alert has been issued from 6.36pm to 8pm today, August 14.


See the map below:

The weather department had earlier issued an yellow alert with a chance of convective clouds associated with rainfall and fresh winds at times causing blowing dust and sand. The alert was issued from 2.45pm to 8pm.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier in the day, light rains and drizzles fell over parts of Fujairah and the east coast during the early hours of Wednesday morning.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE