E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: More rainfall expected; temperatures to dip to 21°C in some areas

Areas in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan have in particularly been hit by rains, hail and thunder

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:25 AM

Last updated: Wed 7 Aug 2024, 7:27 AM

Residents across most parts of the UAE can expect more rains and a dip in temperatures today, as per the National Centre of Meteorology.

Areas in Al Ain, Abu Dhabi, Fujairah and Khor Fakkan have in particularly been hit by rains, hail and thunder. Wadis were seen overflowing in some parts as an orange alert was issued for thunderstorms yesterday.


During the early hours of the morning on Wednesday, moderate to heavy rains hit parts of Fujairah. Storm Centre took to its social media to share a video of the same.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


As per the NCM's forecast, the weather today is expected to be fair to partly cloudy and cloudy at times towards eastward and southward regions with a probability of rainfall. Light to moderate winds are set to blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures will drop to a low of 21°C in some parts of the country. They will reach a high of 46°C in internal areas of the UAE.

The rainy weather is expected to continue until Thursday, August 8, until when the UAE will be affected by the extension of the Inter Tropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and its movement towards the country over the surface from the south and upper-level pressure systems from the east, accompanied by the flow of clouds towards the country.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE