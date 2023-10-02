UAE weather: Low clouds to appear over some areas

Published: Mon 2 Oct 2023, 7:12 AM

The National Meteorology Centre forecasts fair to partly cloudy weather on Monday. The UAE's Met Department predicts the possibility of low clouds appearing over some coastal areas.

Humidity is expected to increase by night and into Tuesday morning in some coastal and internal areas. Wind conditions will be light to moderate, occasionally freshening during the daytime. The Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to experience moderate to slight conditions.

Temperature highs could reach 41ºC in Al Quaa, 38ºC in Abu Dhabi, and 31ºC in Dubai. Yesterday, the highest recorded temperature in the country was 47.4°C in Al Shawamekh, Abu Dhabi, at 15:00 UAE Local time.

