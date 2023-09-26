UAE weather: Light winds to blow, slightly humid tonight

'We won’t be doing anything extravagant with this money', says the Canadian
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Some clouds appear Southward may be convective by afternoon.
Temperatures are set to rise over some coastal areas. They could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 42ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai.
Temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and 30ºC in Dubai and 22ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning over some western coastal areas. Levels will range from 15 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 10 to 50 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman Sea.
