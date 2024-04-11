UAE

UAE weather: Rain with thunder and lightning hit parts of country

The forecast predicts stormy conditions in the region for the coming week

Web Desk
KT Photo: Meher Dhanjal
Published: Thu 11 Apr 2024, 9:06 PM

As residents enjoyed the long nine-day Eid Al Fitr break, rains with thunder and lightning hit different parts of the country on Thursday.

Spells of rain was reported in different parts of Dubai, while the National Centre of Meteorology said that there was light to moderate rainfall in Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah.


One resident reported thunder and lightning with a burst of rain while driving on the E311 on Thursday evening.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.


The Met Department issued yellow alerts in some parts of the country and warned of convective clouds from 7.35pm on Thursday until 4am on Friday, April 12.

KT Photo and Video: Shihab
Watch the video below:

Fujairah Police urged motorists to take caution while driving and to keep a safe distance between vehicles.

The authority also urged residents not to venture out to sea and to stay away from valleys.

The weather forecast predicts stormy conditions in the region for the coming week.

The Met Department said that the country will be affected by an unstable weather conditions as a result of an extension of a low surface pressure from the southwest, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds, along with an extension of upper air pressure, accompanied by an air current from the northwest.

ALSO READ:

