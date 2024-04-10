UAE weather: Light rainfall possible, partly cloudy day ahead

The goal is to instil Islamic and Emirati values in the youth and strengthen connections 'between families and mosques', says the Crown Prince
The day will be partly cloudy in general and cloudy at times over some coastal and Western areas, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times. There is a probability of light rainfall.
Temperatures could be as high as 41ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 34ºC in Abu Dhabi and 33ºC in Dubai.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
However, temperatures could be as low as 25ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 19ºC in mountainous regions.
Humidity levels will range from 20 to 70 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 25 to 70 per cent in Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
ALSO READ:
The goal is to instil Islamic and Emirati values in the youth and strengthen connections 'between families and mosques', says the Crown Prince
The First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) is at number 3 with a market value of $41.5 billion
It was barely visible due to cloudy weather in the observatory
Doctor warns about the life-threatening risks of bursting illegal fireworks during Eid celebrations
Grade 4 Emirati student's passion for farming is geared towards achieving food security for the Emriates by managing large agricultural operations
In the lunar calendar, the sighting of the crescent determines when one month ends and the next starts
Package includes housing loans, ready-built houses and residential land grants supporting 1,502 citizens
The country is running several programmes to combat the increasing population of the pest