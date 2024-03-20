UAE weather: Light rain may hit some areas; cloudy day ahead

File photo

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 7:24 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 7:25 AM

Light rain may drizzle on some islands and part of the UAE's western regions — but, overall, partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected, the Met department said.

Residents may also feel a drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts, according to the forecast of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

It will be humid at night until Thursday morning — with the possibility of light fog forming on the coast, it added.

Winds are light to moderate but may turn brisk at times, especially on the sea. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium but there could be periods of turbulence. In the Sea of Oman, waves are light.

Weather conditions in the UAE are expected to change this weekend as the country may experience the impact of a surface air depression, the NCM said in a late-night advisory on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and strong winds may strike the Emirates starting Sunday.

