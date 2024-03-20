UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Light rain may hit some areas; cloudy day ahead

Residents may also feel a drop in temperatures, especially if they are on the coast

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
File photo
File photo

Published: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 7:24 AM

Last updated: Wed 20 Mar 2024, 7:25 AM

Light rain may drizzle on some islands and part of the UAE's western regions — but, overall, partly cloudy to cloudy weather conditions are expected, the Met department said.

Residents may also feel a drop in temperatures, especially on the coasts, according to the forecast of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

It will be humid at night until Thursday morning — with the possibility of light fog forming on the coast, it added.

Winds are light to moderate but may turn brisk at times, especially on the sea. Waves in the Arabian Gulf are light to medium but there could be periods of turbulence. In the Sea of Oman, waves are light.

Weather conditions in the UAE are expected to change this weekend as the country may experience the impact of a surface air depression, the NCM said in a late-night advisory on Tuesday.

Scattered showers and strong winds may strike the Emirates starting Sunday.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE