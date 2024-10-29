UAE weather: Light fog expected in some areas; winds to cause blowing dust

Light fog is expected to form over some internal areas in the UAE on Tuesday, as per the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) weather forecast.

In general, the skies will be fair to partly cloudy at times, and humid conditions are expected by night and Wednesday morning.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow and freshen causing blowing dust over the land and strong at times over the sea, the NCM said.

The sea will be very rough to rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.

