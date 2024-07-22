E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE weather: Humidity to hit 85%; temperatures to reach 48℃

Fair to partly cloudy conditions will prevail, and dust will blow at times

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes
File Photo. Image used for illustrative purposes

Published: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 7:28 AM

Last updated: Mon 22 Jul 2024, 7:32 AM

The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent and as high as 85 per cent in the internal areas. In the coastal areas and islands, humidity may be even higher with a prediction of 90 per cent.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. There is a chance of some convective cloud formation towards the east and south, the weather department predicted. Temperatures can go as low as 32℃ in the mountains, and as high as 48℃ in the internal regions. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, mercury will range between 33℃ and 41℃.


Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE