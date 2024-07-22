UAE weather: Humidity to hit 85%; temperatures to reach 48℃

Interviews have been completed for a number of young cadres nominated to work as specialists in these centres
The weather will be fair to partly cloudy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology. It will be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
Humidity can go as low as 15 per cent and as high as 85 per cent in the internal areas. In the coastal areas and islands, humidity may be even higher with a prediction of 90 per cent.
Low clouds will appear over the eastern coast by morning. There is a chance of some convective cloud formation towards the east and south, the weather department predicted. Temperatures can go as low as 32℃ in the mountains, and as high as 48℃ in the internal regions. In Dubai and Abu Dhabi, mercury will range between 33℃ and 41℃.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
