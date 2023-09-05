UAE weather: Humid tonight, temperatures to soar to 45ºC

Watch: Nearly 100 Dubai drivers fined up to Dh50,000 for traffic violations on National Day holiday
The emirate's police impounded a total of 94 cars for violations like reckless driving, performing road stunts, unauthorised parades, among others
The day will be fair to partly cloudy, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.
Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times, causing blowing dust. Low clouds will appear over the East coast. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming Eastward and Southward by afternoon.
Temperatures could be as high as 45ºC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 43ºC in Abu Dhabi and 41ºC in Dubai.
However, temperatures could be as low as 31ºC in Abu Dhabi and in Dubai and 31ºC in mountainous regions.
It will be humid by night and Wednesday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Western areas. Levels will range from 25 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 30 to 85 per cent Dubai.
Conditions at sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in the Oman sea.
