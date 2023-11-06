UAE weather: Heavy rains to continue; alert issued for Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah

The annual event sees ministers and top officials discuss national initiatives and projects ‘to provide a better future for our people’
The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued yellow and orange alerts for continuing rains in the country.
NCM says that 'hazardous weather events' are expected, and the public should be follow the rules issued by authorities.
Residents are urged to be careful when venturing outdoors, particularly when driving. The Abu Dhabi Police has issued an alert for motorists, asking them to be careful and pay attention to changing speed limits. These can be seen on electronic signs along the road.
Light to moderate winds will cause blowing dust and sand. Temperatures will range between 25°C and 32°C in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which are both expected to experience heavy rains today. The sea will be moderate to rough at times, especially with clouds in the Arabian Gulf. It will be slight to moderate and rough with clouds in the Oman Sea.
