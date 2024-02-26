UAE weather: Heavy rainfall expected in some parts of the country

Dense fog. KT Photo: Muhammad Sajjad

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a forecast indicating heavy rainfall expected in Northern, Eastern, and coastal areas on Monday. These areas include Ras Al Khaimah, Umm Al Quwain, Ajman, Al Ain, and some parts of Abu Dhabi. Jumeirah in Dubai might also see some rain.

Across the UAE, today's weather is expected to range from partly cloudy to cloudy, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall and a noticeable decrease in temperatures.

The NCM also warns of increasing humidity overnight and into Tuesday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some inland areas.

Winds are anticipated to be light to moderate, occasionally fresh, potentially carrying blowing dust along with the clouds. Sea conditions are forecasted to be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the Oman Sea.

Parts of the country were hit by rain on Sunday evening, as predicted by the Met Department. Rains have also hit Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah, and Abu Dhabi.

The UAE is currently under the influence of a weak surface pressure system coupled with the extension of an upper-level low-pressure system, which leads to cloudiness and rain.

Abu Dhabi Police has called upon drivers to prioritise safety by exercising caution and avoiding unnecessary travel during periods of rainfall and turbulence. They emphasise the importance of adhering to speed limits, and follow speed reduction rules when in place.

Drivers are advised to maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, avoid sudden braking, and reduce speed when making turns to prevent vehicles from slipping. Additionally, drivers are urged to pull over to the side of the road if visibility becomes compromised while driving.

